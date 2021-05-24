India on alert ahead of second powerful cyclone in 10 days

NEW DELHI (AP) — A severe cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal off eastern India. Officials said Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall on Wednesday and could pack sustained winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour. It will be the second storm to hit India in 10 days after Cyclone Tauktae killed at least 140 people across the country’s western coast last week. Disaster relief teams have already been deployed in West Bengal and Orissa states and coastal areas are being evacuated. In neighboring Bangladesh, authorities have asked all fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay of Bengal and the deep sea to move closer to the coast ahead of the storm.