Haiti imposes curfew, orders mask use for pandemic emergency

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government has imposed a nightly curfew and other restrictions under an eight-day “health emergency” meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus. All outdoor activity will be banned from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. under the decree issued by President Jovenel Moise. The decree also makes the use of face masks mandatory for anyone out in public, while temperature checks and handwashing stations are required for all public or private buildings such as banks, schools, hospitals and markets. Social distancing in public places is set at 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet). The president also has ordered public institutions to reduce staff on duty by 50%, while he is encouraging that other employees work from home.