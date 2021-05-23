US general: As US scales back in Mideast, China may step in

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A top U.S. commander says that as the United States scales back its military presence across the Middle East to focus on great power competition with China and Russia, it risks giving those two countries a chance to fill the gap and expand their influence around the Gulf. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie has been traveling through the Middle East over the past week and has fielded a persistent question from the military and political leaders he’s seen. They want to know if the U.S. is still committed to their country and the region, and what more support they can get. McKenzie is the top U.S. military commander for the Middle East. He spoke Sunday to reporters traveling with him.