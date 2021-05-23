Photos show Dubai princess, focus of UN concern, at malls

LONDON (AP) — Photos on social media appear to show a missing Dubai princess who months earlier described herself in a video as being held against her will out at two major malls in the city-state. Images published by a woman identified in British media as former Royal Navy member Sioned Taylor show Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum at Mall of the Emirates at a movie theater there, as well as at a restaurant at Dubai Mall near the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. Taylor did not respond to a request for comment. The government’s Dubai Media Office did not acknowledge the release of the images.