Officers say they’re closing in on murder suspect on the run

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they believe they’ve closed in on a man accused of four killings in two states who has eluded police for almost a week. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says it had a perimeter set up with 200 officers Sunday night in the search for 26-year-old Tyler Terry. Authorities say he ran from a wrecked car he was a passenger in last Monday night in Chester County. Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said they were actively pursuing Terry in a wooded area near Richburg. News outlets report he ran off there after being spotted and chased by an officer. Officers were still in the area of interest around 11 p.m.