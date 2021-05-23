National Guard mission to provide security ending at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — National Guard troops are set to leave the U.S. Capitol and turn over security of the area to Capitol Police. Guard troops were deployed nearly five months ago when rioters broke into the Capitol and invaded the House and Senate chambers in an effort to stop Democrat Joe Biden from becoming president. The Guard mission is ending Sunday, and a person familiar with the plan tells The Associated Press that troops are expected to be leaving on Monday. The Pentagon announced earlier in the week that an extension of the Guard presence — 2,149 troops — had not been requested.