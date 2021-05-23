Greek dog owners protest mandatory sterilization of pets
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Several hundred dog owners and their pets have gathered outside Greece’s Parliament in protest against a draft law that will make sterilization of household pets — especially cats and dogs — mandatory. The dog owners railed against the bill’s “abolition of amateur breeding, the backbone of dog loving,” as they called it in a statement. Most of them were also hunters and protested against last year’s ban on hunting, due to the coronavirus pandemic.