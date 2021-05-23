The Weeknd wins multiple honors at Billboard Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weeknd is having a great weekend: The pop star nominated for a whopping 16 Billboard Music Awards has won eight — so far. The Weeknd was named top male artist, top R&B artist and top Hot 100 artist. “Blinding Lights,” the No. 1 song of 2020, won top radio song and top R&B song, while The Weeknd’s multi-hit, multi-platinum album, “After Hours,” won top R&B album. The awards show kicked off with a collaborative performance by DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos, who performed for a number of fans outside of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, bringing the concert vibe back to life a year after live shows were in the dark because of the pandemic.