Bangladeshi journalist known for unearthing graft gets bail

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladeshi journalist has been released from jail after a court awarded her conditional bail, amid protests at home and abroad calling for her release. Rozina Islam is a senior reporter for the leading Prothom Alo newspaper. She’s known for her strong reporting on official corruption. She was held in detention since her arrest Monday. Her lawyer says she had to surrender her passport before bail was granted Sunday. She was arrested after allegedly using her cellphone without permission to photograph documents related to government negotiations to buy coronavirus vaccines. She faces charges of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a possible death penalty.