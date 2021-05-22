2 separate China quakes cause damage; 3 dead, dozens hurt

BEIJING (AP) — A strong, shallow quake has rattled southwestern China’s Yunnan province near the border with Myanmar, killing at least three people and injuring more than two dozen. Hours later, a separate and more intense quake early Saturday collapsed a bridge in the central Qinghai province but caused not deaths. The two quakes struck about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) apart, and the U.S. Geological Survey says they’re unconnected. Chinese measurements put the Yunnan quake at magnitude 6.4, and the Qinghai one at magnitude 7.3. State media says the Qinghai temblor was followed by 453 aftershocks. At least eight people were injured there. Relief efforts are underway in both provinces.