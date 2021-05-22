Police say 1 arrested in attack on Jewish men in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have announced the arrest of a suspect in an alleged attack by a pro-Palestinian group on Jewish men outside a restaurant earlier in the week. A police statement Saturday does not identify the man but says he was arrested late Friday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The statement says increased bail has been requested due to the crime being motivated by hatred. The attack occurred when a car caravan flying Palestinian flags stopped near a restaurant where diners were eating at outdoor tables and men from the vehicles began asking diners if they were Jewish. A brawl erupted when two diners said they were.