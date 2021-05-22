Migrants with children sleep rough in Bosnia border village

BOSANSKA BOJNA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Dozens of migrant families with small children have been sleeping rough in a village by Bosnia’s border with Croatia while looking for a chance to cross and move on toward Western Europe. People fleeing war and poverty in their countries in the Middle East, Africa or Asia are staying in small tents and abandoned houses with no running water or electricity. The village, the Bosanska Bojna, was all but emptied during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia. Many houses remain unoccupied or badly damaged. Bosnian authorities want the migrants to stay in asylum-seeker camps and have banned delivery of humanitarian aid to makeshift settlements.