Food, shelter, beatings: Border city divided over migrants

CEUTA, Spain (AP) — Residents of Spain’s multiethnic city of Ceuta are used to being in the news every time the fragile alliance between Madrid and Rabat shakes up. But when relations hit a two-decade low this week over Spain’s help to one of Morocco’s top enemies, “Ceutis” confronted the sudden arrival of thousands of African migrants with sympathy, concern and in some cases outright hostility. The arrival of 8,000 migrants in just 48 hours in a city of 85,000 was more than the result of strained relations between allies. It was a reminder of the sheer inequality between the two sides — the GDP in Spain is 10 times higher.