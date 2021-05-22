Ex-Michigan State player Appling wanted in fatal shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police have named a former Michigan State University basketball star as the suspect in a deadly shooting late Saturday. Authorities say 29-year-old Keith Appling is wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 66-year-old man. Police say Appling and the man got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight. Appling is accused of firing several shots, fatally wounding the man. Police say Appling drove away from the scene and has not been captured. Appling played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.