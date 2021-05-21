The Latest: Norway increases aid to Gaza after ‘devastation’

Norway’s foreign minister says her country is “very concerned” about the high casualty rates in Gaza, the suffering of the civilian population and the “great devastation.” She spokes Friday as her country announced stepping up humanitarian aid to Gaza. China also says it offer cash and 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians caught up in the latest fighting in Gaza. Meanwhile, the European Union’s top diplomat is welcoming the Gaza cease-fire. But he says only a revival of long-term peace talks can ensure that such fighting does not flare up again in the future.