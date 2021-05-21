Syrian convicted of killing man, injuring another in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A Syrian man has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for stabbing two men in the German city of Dresden, killing one and seriously injuring his partner in an attack last year that prosecutors said was motivated by Islamic extremist ideology. The state court in Dresden convicted the 21-year-old on Friday of murder, attempted murder and bodily harm. Judges ruled that he bears particularly severe guilt, which effectively means he won’t be released after 15 years as is common in Germany. The attack took place on Oct. 4 when the two men were visiting Dresden.