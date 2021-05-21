South Korea’s Moon to nudge Biden on North Korea diplomacy

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hoping Friday’s White House meeting with President Joe Biden will lead to renewed diplomatic urgency by the U.S. to curb North Korea’s nuclear program. The White House, however, is signaling that it is taking a longer view on one of the most difficult foreign policy challenges Biden faces. The meeting will be just the second in-person foreign leader session for Biden because of the coronavirus pandemic. Moon started his White House visit with a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and other Biden advisers. Harris told reporters at the start of the meeting that the two would discuss the Biden administration’s vision for the region, “unconstrained by coercion.”