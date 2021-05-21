Sotomayor: Americans need to take critical look at policing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor says Americans should think critically about how they want police to interact with citizens. The justice says the issue is not whether to respect the police or not but how police interact with society as a whole and not in specific groups, like Black people, brown people, Asian people or white people. The parameters that are set will apply to everyone at some point, she says. Sotomayor’s comments came in a pre-recorded conversation made public Thursday to the Ohr Kodesh Congregation in Maryland. She did not reference any specific police incident.