Q&A: Saweetie on success and working with Dr. Luke (sort of)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Platinum-selling rapper Saweetie has incorporated choreography in her live performances, but ask her about working with controversial music producer Dr. Luke and she dances around the question like a principal ballerina. Dr. Luke, who has been embattled in a lawsuit with his former artist Kesha since 2014, has produced Saweetie’s “Tap In” and “Best Friend.” The success of the hits helped Saweetie score a top female rap artist nomination at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards. In an interview with The Associated Press, Saweetie talks about her success, her debut album and, reluctantly, Dr. Luke, who marked a major comeback last year.