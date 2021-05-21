On the sidelines, Hezbollah looms large over Gaza battle

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah militant group has stayed out of the fighting between Israel and Hamas. It has had compelling reasons to avoid getting involved, wary of sparking a repeat of the devastation Israel wreaked in southern Lebanon during their last war in 2006. Lebanon is also struggling with an unparalleled financial collapse and can ill afford another clash with Israel. Still, Hezbollah’s shadow has loomed large over the conflict, and Israel is keeping a close on eye on its northern border. Hezbollah’s arsenal of tens of thousands of sophisticated missile is far greater than that of Gaza’s Hamas rulers.