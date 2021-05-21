Judge: Iowa school leader improperly kept kids out of school

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An administrative law judge says the leader of Iowa’s largest school district violated his duty by not complying with a law intended to ensure students could learn in classrooms during the pandemic. However, the judge didn’t specify Thursday how Des Moines Superintendent Thomas Ahart should be punished. Administrative Law Judge David Lindgren said during a hearing that Ahart “violated an ethical duty” to comply with all laws. The Des Moines Register reports that the judge gave no timeline for when he’d decide how or even if Ahart should be punished. Ahart is facing potential sanctions because the Des Moines school board violated a state mandate in the 2020-2021 academic year that districts must offer at least half-time in-person learning.