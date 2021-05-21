Japan expands state of emergency, approves 2 more vaccines

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has expanded a coronavirus state of emergency hours after it approved the use of two more vaccines in an effort to contain a worrying surge in infections nine weeks ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics. On Sunday, the government will add Okinawa prefecture, a southern archipelago that hosts most of the U.S. military forces stationed in Japan, to the state of emergency. Since February, Japan has recorded more than half of its roughly 12,000 COVID-19 deaths and the number of in serious condition hit a record high this week. Japan on Friday approved the production and use of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. So far, just 4% of the population has been vaccinated using the Pfizer shots.