Indonesia Muslims protest at US Embassy over Israel strikes

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — More than a thousand Muslims have rallied outside the U.S. Embassy in Indonesia’s capital to denounce American support for Israel and demand an end to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. The protesters marched from several mosques after Friday prayers to a major street outside the embassy, which was under heavy police guard. Authorities with loudspeakers warned them to maintain social distancing during the demonstration, organized by the Islamic Student Association and several other groups, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and there is no Israeli embassy in the country.