Ethiopia convicts 3 troops of rape, charges 28 for killings

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ethiopia’s attorney general’s office says that military prosecutors have convicted three soldiers of rape and pressed charges against 28 others suspected of killing civilians in the ongoing conflict in the northern Tigray region. The statement by the attorney general’s office also said that 25 other soldiers are charged with rape and other forms of sexual violence. According to local authorities and aid groups, the six-month-old Tigray conflict has caused the deaths of thousands of people and atrocities including rape, extrajudicial killings, and forced evictions. The statement by the attorney general’s office also confirmed reports of two massacres in Tigray.