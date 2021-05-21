Egypt, Sudan to hold joint drill amid Ethiopia Nile dispute

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan says Egyptian military forces arrived in Khartoum ahead of a joint drill amid mounting tensions with Ethiopia over a decade-long Nile water dispute. Friday’s announcement came as years-long talks are deadlocked. The dispute focuses over the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, the Nile River’s main tributary. Egypt and Sudan want an international agreement to govern how much water Ethiopia releases downstream, especially in a multi-year drought. They fear their water shares might be affected. Sudan’s state-owned SUNA news agency says Sudanese and Egyptian forces will hold the maneuvers dubbed “Guardians of the Nile” from mid-next week to the end of the month.