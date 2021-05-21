Burkina Faso’s unofficial truce with jihadis may be fraying

DJIBO, Burkina Faso (AP) — An unofficial truce between Burkina Faso and jihadi rebels appears to be unraveling. Burkina Faso’s government never confirmed negotiating with Islamic extremists but a lull in fighting earlier this year was a sign that a cease-fire of sorts had been reached with the militants blamed for thousands of deaths in recent years. Now, though, there are growing signs that that respite in violence might be short-lived. Fighting has surged across the landlocked country. More than 50 people died in multiple attacks in a single week in April, including two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservationist, and the attacks have continued in May.