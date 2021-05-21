Belarusian journalist sentenced for covering police raid

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Belarusian journalist who reported on a police raid at a popular news site has been given a 15-day jail term. The Belarusian Association of Journalists says that Artym Mayorau of the Belarusians and the Market newspaper has been in custody since Tuesday when he came to cover the raid at the Tut.by and was detained by police. Belarusian authorities on Tuesday made Tut.by news site unavailable to readers and raided its offices and the homes of some staff members. The raids on Tut.by are part of a sweeping governmental campaign to stifle dissent and independent media. Huge protests were triggered by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko’s re-election in August after a vote the opposition rejected as rigged.