As retrial opens, Turkish court keeps philanthropist in jail

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has ruled to keep a leading philanthropist behind bars during his retrial over accusations that he organized and financed antigovernment protests in 2013. Human rights groups have denounced the case as being politically motivated. Businessman Osman Kavala has been jailed in Turkey for more than three years. He and 15 other defendants are charged with attempting to overthrow the government through nationwide demonstrations that started at Istanbul’s Gezi Park. Kavala was cleared last year but an appeals court overturned the acquittal. The 63-year-old also is charged in connection with a failed 2016 coup. He has denied all the accusations, and faces a life term in prison without parole, if convicted.