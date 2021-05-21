Argentina locks back down as coronavirus infections soar

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina is imposing its first strict coronavirus lockdown of the year starting Saturday due to surging levels of coronavirus infections and a soaring death toll. The measures will limit circulation and suspend social, business, educational, religious and sporting activities. Workers with essential jobs will be exempted. President Alberto Fernández said the South American country is experiencing “the worst moment since the pandemic began.” A combination of vaccine scarcity and more contagious variants of the virus has put Argentina’s health sector again on the verge of collapse.