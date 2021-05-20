Zack Snyder blends social commentary into ‘Army of The Dead’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The elevator pitch for Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” would read something like this: “28 Days Later…” meets “Oceans 11.” But watching the film reveals more than a zombie heist thriller as layers of subtext emerge reflecting current social issues. Building a wall to contain people, detainment camps, quarantining those suspected of carrying the virus, and political debate are just a few tropes that play a role in the story, and Snyder, who also wrote the screenplay, admits it was all intentional.