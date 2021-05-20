Woman says she set boundaries, but actor Masterson raped her

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for actor Danny Masterson repeatedly challenged a woman on the witness stand over why she agreed to go to Masterson’s house on the night she said he raped her. Thomas Mesereau asked the woman if it was right that she knew “full well” she would be taking her clothes off at Masterson’s house, as he had told her she would in a text message. The woman answered with a firm “No.” The exchange came at a hearing Thursday to determine whether Masterson should stand trial on three counts of rape. He has pleaded not guilty, and Mesereau has said he would prove Masterson’s innocence.