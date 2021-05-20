Video tip was key to solving 2018 Iowa slaying, deputy says

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An investigator says video of a vehicle driving near where a missing 20-year-old Iowa woman had been out running helped police quickly identify the driver as the suspect in her 2018 disappearance. Poweshiek County Deputy Steve Kivi testified Thursday that homeowner’s surveillance video collected during a canvass showed a black Chevy Malibu with chrome door handles “just kind of lingering” near where Mollie Tibbetts disappeared while running on July 18, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. Kivi said he reviewed the video on Aug. 15, 2008, spotted the vehicle the next day and later interviewed the driver, Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Kivi testified on the second day of Bahena Rivera’s trial for first-degree murder in the death of Tibbetts.