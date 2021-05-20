US to ramp up tracking of domestic extremism on social media

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security plans to ramp up social media tracking as part of an enhanced focus on domestic violent extremism. The move is a response to weaknesses exposed by the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection, but it’s raising concerns about undermining Americans’ civil liberties. DHS in recent weeks has announced a new office in its intelligence branch focusing on domestic extremism and a new center to facilitate what it calls “local prevention frameworks” that can better identify people who may be radicalizing, or have radicalized, to violence. The agency says it’s well aware of civil liberties concerns and the focus will be on deterring violence, not policing speech.