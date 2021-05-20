US judge may order Nevada to disclose lethal injection drugs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge says he may order Nevada prison officials to disclose the type of drugs they would use for the first lethal injection of a condemned prisoner in the state in 15 years, even if they don’t have a finalized a plan for how the execution would be carried out. U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware also said Thursday he might draw the district attorney in Las Vegas into hearings about whether to pause the district attorney’s bid to execute convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd — possibly in late July. The judge noted he is being asked to stay an execution that hasn’t been scheduled yet.