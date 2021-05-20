Tulsa cybersecurity attack similar to pipeline attack

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — City officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma, say a cybersecurity attack on the city’s computer system was similar to an attack on the Colonial Pipeline. They say the hacker is known, but declined to identify the person or group. Mayor G.T. Bynum said Thursday that the attack remains under investigation and the city paid no ransom. Bynum and Chief Information Officer Michael Dellinger said each of the city’s computer systems are being examined and cleaned. They say it may be a month before full service is restored. Bynum said city utility services will not be disconnected until five days after the system is back on online and electronic payments are possible.