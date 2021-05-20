Mobs attack Syrians heading for presidential vote in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Mobs of Lebanese men have attacked vehicles carrying Syrians expatriates and those who fled the war heading to their embassy in Beirut. The attackers on Thursday where protesting against what they said was an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. Assad is running for a fourth seven-year term in a vote all but guaranteed to bring him back as president. The in-country vote is expected next week. Scattered mobs waited for convoys of cars and buses carrying Syrian voters at intersections and roundabouts in Beirut, outside the capital and in the eastern Bekaa region. They pelted them with rocks and smashed windows with sticks. Lebanon is home to over 1 million Syrians, the country in the region with the largest per capita refugee population.