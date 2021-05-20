Senate panel advances Biden pick as WH science adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Commerce Committee has approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Eric Lander to be chief science adviser. It’s one of the last unfilled Cabinet posts in the Biden administration. Lander, a geneticist and founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, was the lead author of the first paper announcing the details of the human genome, the so-called “book of life.” He has been nominated as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, a position that Biden has elevated to Cabinet rank. The Senate panel approved him Thursday by voice vote. That clears the nomination for an eventual Senate confirmation vote.