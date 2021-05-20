Minneapolis mayor: After year of reckoning, time for change

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — From the death of George Floyd to the recent death of a 6-year-old girl from gun violence, the mayor of Minneapolis says his city has experienced one trauma after another this past year — and the city’s Black community has felt the pain the most. Mayor Jacob Frey is pushing ahead with a public safety proposal that he says will help keep all neighborhoods safe and hold police accountable. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, he spoke of his plan, and reflected on the year since Floyd’s death. He says the city has seen a moment of racial reckoning, and it’s now time to make true progress.