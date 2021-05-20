Michigan nonprofit helps vaccinate those with disabilities

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A nonprofit dedicated to assisting those with developmental disabilities has been hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at its offices in suburban Detroit. JARC is partnering with Oakland County to provide a comfortable and supportive environment designed to put those with disabilities at ease. The nonprofit has hosted a dozen community vaccine clinics at its offices since March. The clinics are open to anyone and have hosted between 50 to 600 people, depending on the day. The agency’s CEO says the group will continue to host clinics until there’s no longer a need.