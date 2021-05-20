Massive Belgian manhunt continues for armed soldier on run

BRUSSELS (AP) — Over 400 specialized forces in Belgium have intensified their search for an armed soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list because of his extreme right-wing sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy weapons before disappearing this week. As the experienced soldier evaded capture for a third day running, the Belgian government looked for clues of blunders that could have allowed the 46-year-old to gain access to an array of weapons, including four anti-tank missile launchers, despite the knowledge he was a clear threat to society. The man, identified as Jurgen Conings, threatened several people, including a top virologist involved in Belgium’s COVID-19 program. He landed on the anti-terror watch list in February.