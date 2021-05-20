Justice delayed? In wealthy California town, officer kills 2

DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two fatal shootings by the same police officer in a wealthy San Francisco suburb have cast a spotlight on what criminal justice activists are calling a case of delayed justice and its deadly consequences. Felony charges were announced last month against Officer Andrew Hall, of the Danville Police Department, for fatally shooting an unarmed Filipino man in 2018, who was mentally ill. The indictment came more than two years after the shooting. It also came six weeks after Hall shot and killed a Black homeless man in March, prompting questions about how police patrol the wealthy, mostly white suburb.