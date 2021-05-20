Jill Biden tells ‘dreamers’ she feels inspired by them

NEW YORK (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has told young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children that she feels “inspired” by them because they didn’t just receive a college education, they “fought for it.” The first lady delivered the keynote speech Thursday at a ceremony organized by TheDream.US, a scholarship providing organization for young immigrants often described as “dreamers.” Her speech took place nearly a week after president Joe Biden met in the Oval Office with six young immigrants who benefited from an Obama-era program that protected those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.