Israel unleashes strikes after vowing to press on in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several. It pushed ahead Thursday despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing mounting pressure from his country’s closest ally but appears determined to inflict maximum damage on Hamas in a war that could help save his political career. Still, diplomatic efforts to negotiate a cease-fire gathered pace, and a senior Hamas official said he expected a truce soon. Explosions shook Gaza City, with bombing raids also reported elsewhere. The Israeli military said it struck at least three homes of Hamas commanders and a weapons storage unit.