‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry, Oprah discuss mental health

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry is candidly addressing his mental health journey on a new Apple TV+ series. He says tools learned in therapy helped him cope on his recent return to London for his grandfather’s funeral. The Duke of Sussex reveals in ‘The Me You Can’t See’ that London is a place where he’s felt trapped and hunted by cameras, leading to anxiety. He tells The Associated Press he was “worried about it” and “afraid,” but was able to work through it. Harry is co-creator and co-executive producer along with Oprah Winfrey on the Apple TV+ series which aims to spark a global conversation around mental health issues. It debuted Thursday night.