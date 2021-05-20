Hour-by-hour: Biden’s behind-the-scenes push for cease-fire

President Joe Biden spoke with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu six times over nine days as the U.S. pressed a flurry of diplomatic efforts to try to quell the furious fighting between Israel and Hamas. By Thursday afternoon, Netanyahu had called the American president to say a cease-fire was coming. But Biden remained wary even after that call, concerned that things still could go crosswise before the truce took effect. Finally, after a second call with reassurances from the Israeli leader, Biden stood before the cameras to celebrate the agreement. Biden had conducted his diplomacy largely by avoiding the cameras and maneuvering instead behind the scenes.