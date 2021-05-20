Greek villages, monasteries evacuated as fire damages homes

LOUTRAKI, Greece (AP) — A large wildfire in Greece has gutted and damaged dozens of homes and prompted evacuations as it tore through rugged forest terrain. Fire department officials said Thursday that 17 water-dropping planes and three helicopters were involved to try to contain the blaze about 70 kilometers (45 miles) west of Athens that started outside the resort town of Loutraki. Smoke from the fire reached Athens, affecting visibility.