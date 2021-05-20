EU lawmakers and nations reach compromise on COVID-19 passes

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union legislators and member countries have found a compromise for launching COVID-19 certificates before the summer holiday season to help boost travel and tourism following the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic. The various players managed to reconcile their differences during another round of discussions on Thursday, paving the way for the trans-border travel passes to be introduced before the summer season kicks off. When it proposed the certificate plan in March, the European Commission said the documents would be given to EU residents who can prove they have been vaccinated, as well as those who tested negative for the virus or had proof they recovered from COVID-19.