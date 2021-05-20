Colorado students rebuked for reenacting George Floyd death

DENVER (AP) — Leaders in a northern Colorado school district are condemning a social media post in which three high school students reenacted the death of George Floyd. The Denver Post reports the photo shows a student in blackface lying on the ground as one teen kneels on his neck and another kneels on his back. A caption above the photo reads, “Bye bye seniors.” The Mead High School principal called the photo “highly offensive” and said an investigation is underway. Floyd died in May 2020 after then-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck as he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.