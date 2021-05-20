CNN: Trump Justice Department seized reporter phone records

WASHINGTON (AP) — CNN says the Trump administration Justice Department secretly obtained the 2017 phone records of a CNN correspondent. The revelation Thursday comes two weeks after The Washington Post disclosed that the Justice Department had last year seized phone records belonging to three current and former journalists. CNN said the Justice Department informed Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr in a May 13 letter that it had obtained phone and email records covering a two-month period between June 1 and July 31, 2017. The Justice Department confirmed that the records were formally sought last year, though it did not reveal anything else about the investigation and what it might pertain to.