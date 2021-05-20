California man arrested in case of huge child porn cache

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California man was arrested on accusations of possessing a massive collection of child pornography. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Michael Martin of Fresno was arrested Tuesday after detectives searching his home say they found more than 1,000 DVDs containing videos of children being raped. Explicit images were also allegedly found on electronic devices and in books. The office says detectives have not developed any information of Martin having physical contact with children. Martin was booked into jail and was released after posting bond. KSEE/KGPE-TV reports that Martin only said “Go away” when he was asked for comment.